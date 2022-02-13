Dr. William H. Potter, Sr. FLORIDA — Dr. William H. Potter Sr. (1935-2022) 86 years of age, died January 31st in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Dr. Potter was a retired educator, formally of Cambridge in Dorchester County Maryland.
Dr. Potter graduated from Cambridge High School (1953). Following graduation,he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps., serving 3 years. He returned home and attended Sul Ross State University, in Alpine,Texas, earning a double major, BS degree in 2 & 1/2 years. He was noted in "Who's Who in American Colleges" during that time. Later,he earned a Masters degree from Virginia Commonwealth University,Richmond, VA and a D. Ed from Nova University in Florida.
While teaching at Cambridge High School,he coached basketball and football, teaching general science and students with special needs. This led him to become a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor working with the state of Maryland to provide service to those with mental health disabilities. He was instrumental in the development and creation of the Delmarva Community Services program which is in existence today.
Returning to the Dorchester County Education System, He became the principal at Maces Lane Middle School and Cambridge South Dorchester High School. Later,he was the Supervisor of Reading and Special Education and Personnel Manager prior to becoming the Superintendent of Schools Dorchester County.
Dr. Potter was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist church, serving as the Chair of the Administrative Board and President of the Richardson Bible Class. He was a member of the American Legion, Dorchester County Retired Personnel Association,and the Maryland Retired Personnel Association.Additionally,he was a past Commodore of the Cambridge Yacht Club and previous member of the Rotary.
Bill loved flying airplanes and held licensure for single engine flight. Motorcycling was his love, traveling the Alps in Europe and becoming a Motorcycle Foundation Instructor. Following retirement,he earned his certification as a U.S. Coast Guard Captain for yachts up to 50 tons and moved boats from the Great Lakes to Florida, with his wife as navigator.
Dr. Potter was a humble gentleman who lived life in vivid color and will be painfully missed by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Agnes Bromwell Potter. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, L. JoAnn Hurley Potter, his two children, William H. Potter Jr. (Christopher) and Valerie Jo Mendelsohn (Marc), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a very special 20-year bible study group.
Funeral services will be private at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to - St. Paul's U. M. Church Scholarship Fund, c/o Scott Daniels , 205 Maryland Ave., Cambridge, Md.21613 or Dorchester Retired School Personnel Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Alice Mitchell, DRSPA President, 4910 Drawbridge Rd., #2, Cambridge, Md. 21613 or to a charity of one's choosing.
