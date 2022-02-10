Dulcie Eleanor Wayman Flamer QUEEN ANNE — Dulcie Eleanor Wayman Flamer went home on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born November 7, 1920, in Hillsboro, MD to the late Norman and Miranda Wayman. She was a loving and caring daughter, sharing her childhood with her siblings, Henry, Marie, and Thelma.
Dulcie was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Miranda Wayman; her husband, Victor Flamer; her son, Don Wayman; sisters, Marie Whittico and Thelma Wayman; brothers, Henry Wayman, Bishop Powns, and Bradford Powns.
Dulcie is survived by nieces Diane Baker (Bernard), Violece Brown (Rev. Robert), and Mary Hill; nephews Paul Wayman (Andrea), Henry Wayman (Michele), and Tyrone Wayman; sister-in-law, Pauline Wyatt; great nieces Maria Daniels, Dawn Wayman, and Latonya Wright; great nephews Raymond Potter (Ruth), Brian Wayman (Annica), Henry Branch (Yolanda), a host of great-great nieces and nephews; special friends Rose & Robert Tingle, Thomas Guy, and Peggy Wilson. She greatly appreciated visits and assistance from Tresicia Truxon and Jameyra Finney.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 12th in the Denton Church of the Nazarene located 10660 Greensboro Rd, Denton, MD 21629 at 12 noon; friends may visit with the family there from 10:30 to 12 noon. The interment in Sandtown Cemetery Hillsboro will follow.
