Dustin C. Maggio EAST NEW MARKET — Dustin C. Maggio, 32, of East New Market passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born in Cambridge on November 20, 1989 and was a son of Gary W. Blackstock and Christine Kear Maggio.
Dustin graduated from North Dorchester High School class of 2008. He worked with Damon Gore with Shore Seamless Gutter. He enjoyed bowling & fishing with his brother Jason, playing video games, old cars, and cooking. Dustin also enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Terps.
Besides his parents, Dustin is survived by two brothers Jason Maggio and his companion Kindall Ridgely Brian Blackstock and wife Mindy Blackstock, and a sister Natasha Foxwell Maggio, and his pets Stewy, Daisy and Monkey, cousins including John Kear, and several aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Brian Blackstock, Jason Maggio, John Kear, Mark Dutt, and Damon Gore.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2021 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
