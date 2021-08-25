E. Bruce Lowery, Sr. TILGHMAN — E. Bruce Lowery, Sr.
Tilghman, Edward Bruce Lowery, Sr, died at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was 79.
Born on March 30, 1942 in Brooklyn, MD. He was the son of the late Leon Sr. and Ethel Geisler Lowery. Bruce moved to the eastern-shore at an early age. He began his working career as a commercial waterman, later he began taking care of property, becoming a property manager at San Souci, in Mc Daniel where he worked for more than 40 years until retiring for health reasons.
Mr. Lowery is survived by his wife; Judy Cummings Lowery, two sons; Bruce Lowery, Jr. (Cooie) of Wittman, Greg Lowery (Anna) of Tilghman, one brother Brian Lowery also of Tilghman, 5 Grandchildren; Marley, Jessica, Jack, Austin and Ashton one Great grandson; Grady. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother; Leon Lowery, Jr. and one sister; Sally Lowery Muir.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels (please visit www.framptom.com)
