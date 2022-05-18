HARMONY — E. Reta Kraus, of Harmony, died at the Homestead Manor in Denton, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. She was 87.
Born on March 2, 1935 in Harmony she was the daughter of the late, Herman William Otto and Ruth Howard Steeken. Reta was a graduate of Preston High School. On June 26, 1954 she married Kendall H. Kraus, they made their home in Harmony. Mr. Kraus died on January 31, 2005. Mrs. Kraus worked at Tom Trice’s Market in Preston, Raised chickens for Allen’s and Murdoch Gardens in Easton.
Mrs. Kraus is survived by her daughter; Brenda Quillen (John) of Harmony, a son; Joe Kraus (Heather) also of Harmony, five grandchildren; Ashley Pinder (Ryan), Courtney Mills (Jay), Kristen Kraus (Cody), Jonathan Kraus, and Hope Kraus. Also survived by 8 Great Grandchildren. In addition to her parents and Husband, Mrs Kraus was preceded in death by a son: Johnny.
Funeral services will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home 216 N. Main Street Federalsburg, on Friday May 20,2022 at 12:00 noon where friends may visit with the family from 11:00 until 12:00 Pastor David Griffin will officiate.
Burial will be in the Junior Order Cemetery, Preston.
Memorial donations may be may to the American Heart Association
