Earl Knox FELTON, DE — Earl Knox, Jr., of Felton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 in Denton, at the age of 74. He was the son of the late Eva and James E. Knox, Sr.
Earl graduated from Felton High School in 1966. He loved working on several different farms over the years. Earl retired from Del-Dot's Magnolia yard, where he was on the road crew, after 25 years. He continued farming through the years, loved his Oliver tractors, and worked at the Sudlervilles Meat Market as a delivery driver after retirement.
Earl was the unofficial mayor of Hollandsville for many years. He could often be caught shooting the breeze with his many neighbors. Earl often took care of his neighbors and watched their property whenever they were away. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, well known and well-liked by all.
In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Knox; grandchildren Timothy "TK" Knox and Samantha Knox.
Earl is survived by his sons, Jimmy Knox (Tammie Robinson) and Steven Knox (Christine); sisters, Sylvia "Jeanie" Benton, Dorothy Rash, and Louise Dixon; grandchildren, Bucky Benton, Eva Marie Knox, Steven Knox, Amanda Knox, Cassie Keeser, April Robinson Thompson, Rennae Robinson, and Amy Robinson; great grandchildren, Kayla and Julie Keeser, Alexis and Asher White, Ariel Marie Stiegler, James Marshall Jr, Anthony Marshall, Jovani and Isabella Quinones, and special partner in crime, Sammy Robinson; and God son, Chris White.
A memorial service for Mr. Knox will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, at 5 PM. A visitation for family and friends will start at 4 PM.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book.
