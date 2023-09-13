Earle Bateman Wood, Jr. "Bud" EASTON — It is with deep sorrow the WOOD FAMILY announces the death of Earle "Bud" Bateman Wood Jr. He passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 8th from natural causes.
A lifelong resident of his beloved Easton, Bud lead by example and arguably broke some new ground. His talents were many, including his unique perception of life and all it had to offer. Paired with a keen sense of humor, many were entertained. And for the record, most — if not all — stories were true.
The keys to his contentment were listening and surrounding himself with great people. Many looked to him for advice over the years. He was almost spiritual that way. He pushed the envelope and loved doing so — a true Chesapeake Bay ambassador. Priorities included fishing, hunting, kayaking, camping, traveling, and, if there was time left over, work. As a husband, father, mentor, and friend, Bud was a renaissance man who wore many hats. He quietly and unselfishly supported many organizations, charities, individuals, and businesses. In short, "He did it his way."
Driven and smart, Bud believed in the saying, "The harder you work, the luckier you are." Not perfect by any means, the business lunch took on a whole new meaning when he was on board. Successes include the Baltimore Chamber of Commerce Port Authority, of which he was a top official. His team negotiated the foreign car trade for Baltimore. In addition, he managed the newly formed Maryland Cruises and brought the cruise line terminals to Baltimore (both still active today). With his wife, Karen, the pair ran the Bellevue store and post office as well as Chesapeake Travel and Tours. He also partnered in a large waterfowl guide service, served three governors as a member of the Citizens Advisor Caucus for the Maryland DNR, and created his gem, the long-standing independent Bud Wood Realty.
Bud's well-lived life would not have been possible without the efforts and devotion of his loving wife, Karen. She was an incredible, progressive woman who gave everything for our family.
Bud was a member of the B.P.O.E. #1622 Easton Elks Lodge, The Board, Miles River Yacht Club, Christ Church Easton, and numerous local organizations.
Bud is survived by his loving family, sons Earle "Roo" B. Wood III and Christopher C. Wood, granddaughters Caroline Wood and Collette Wood, sister Ellen Wood Walmsley (Bill), and sisters-in law Sandy Wood and Nancy Wood.
The son of the late Earle "Pete" B. Wood and late Frances M. Wood, Bud is predeceased by his wife Karen J. Wood, daughter Melissa M. Wood, grandson
Earle "Peter" B. Wood IV, sister Suzanne Wood Turner, and brothers Walter Donald Wood and Marvin "Larry" Lawrence Wood.
We look forward to being with you at the memorial service for Bud. It will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. in Christ Church Easton (111 S. Harrison Street). Casual dress please, no sports coats (Bud's typical uniform: blue Oxford shirt and khakis preferred). In honor of Bud, please consider donating to the local charity of your choosing or the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (www.pwsausa.org).
