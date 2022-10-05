Edith F. Orem ROCKVILLE — Edith F. Orem (89 years old) passed away peacefully in her sleep early Monday morning, September 26, 2022, in her room at the Alfred House Assisted Living Facility in Rockville, Md. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; a Christian woman who touched the lives of innumerable family members and friends.
She was married for sixty years to Reginald C. Orem, who passed away at age eighty-two in 2013. Edith is survived by all three of her children (John, Tom, and Jess) as well as their spouses (Donna, Debra, and Richard). She also dearly loved her five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Edith was especially close with her two surviving siblings (Richard and Yvonne).
Edith was a lifelong resident of Maryland.Reg and Edith Orem bought a house in the Sunnyside neighborhood of College Park, Maryland in 1960, and lived there for the next fifty-three years. Edith earned her B.A. Degree from Trinity College and her M.S. Degree in Social Work from Catholic University. She also took a number of post-graduate courses. She spent ten years as a Site Supervisor and Director of the D.C. Foster Grandparents Program. Following that, she was employed for ten years as a Licensed Social Worker in Prince George's County, Maryland. After retirement in her late 60's, she worked part-time tutoring children and young adults well into her 80's.
Edith was a Member of the College Park (Maryland)Wesleyan Church for fifty years and was also an active Member of the Difference Makers Church (Damascus, Md.) for a number of years.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12pm at Christ Churchyard in Cambridge. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, Md.
