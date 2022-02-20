Edith S. Hubbard EAST NEW MARKET — Edith S. Hubbard, 87, of East New Market passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home. She was born in Church Creek on September 2, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Walter G. and Catherine Willey Stewart.
Mrs. Hubbard graduated from Cambridge High School. On June 30, 1952, she married William Donald Hubbard, who passed away on December 12, 1999. Mrs. Hubbard worked for Western Publishing and later at Dorchester General Hospital. Since she was very young, she belonged to the Salvation Army and worked with young people and visiting nursing homes and enjoying many other activities.
She is survived by two sons Steve Hubbard (Chris) and Russell Hubbard (Virginia), son in law John Griffith, grandchildren Heather, Jeannie, Sarah, Stephen, Jr., Patrick, Joseph, Joshua, Benjamin and Caleb, several great grandchildren, two sisters Kathleen Hastings and Ellen Skinner and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Hubbard is preceded in death by a son Joseph Allen Hubbard, a daughter Bonnie Griffith and a brother, Joseph Stewart.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10am at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery Chapel with Rev. William Crabson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 91, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
