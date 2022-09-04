Edmond FitzGerald EASTON — It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Edmond FitzGerald of Easton, Maryland, who passed away on August 31, 2022, at the age of 88, leaving his family and friends to mourn.
He was predeceased by his parents Edmond and Margaret FitzGerald from Brooklyn, New York; his brother, Gerald FitzGerald; sister Margaret Mary Kenny; and wife, Stephanie FitzGerald.
He is survived by his children, Margaret FitzGerald, Raymond FitzGerald, Deborah Henson, Mary Ann FitzGerald Pinney, David FitzGerald, Christopher FitzGerald, and Matthew FitzGerald. He is also survived by his first wife and friend, Mary Ann Sparks; his six grandchildren-- Taylor, Graham, and Davis Knaub, Alex and Elizabeth Henson, and Madyson FitzGerald; and his dog, Keeko.
Having graduated from Fordham University in New York in 1955 then Georgetown University with his M.D. in 1959, Dr FitzGerald moved to the Eastern Shore in 1968 with his young family to serve the communities of Talbot, Dorchester, and Kent Counties in his 50-year medical practice as a urologist.
During his early career on the shore, there were often gifts from patients of bushels of crabs, oysters, or fish filling the refrigerator shelves. His children enjoyed picking the crabs for him as he said, "I only operate on people, not crabs."
His humor in difficult situations, whether at home or at the hospital, always helped carry people through their challenges.
He will be greatly missed.
A Visitation will be held Sunday, September 11, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein, & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St. in Easton.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Easton on Monday, September 12, at 10 a.m. followed by a burial service at Oxford Cemetery.
