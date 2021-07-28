Edmund Thomas EASTON — Stabler Edmund Thomas Stabler, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 18, 2021; he was a loving and devoted husband for 44 years to Melody Lou Henson. He was born on February 6, 1952 in Halethorpe, MD; son of Edmund & Helen (Jones). He received his B.S. in Industrial Arts in 1974 & Master of Education in 1981 from University of Maryland, College Park, MD.
Together Edmund & Melody enjoyed traveling--especially cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, Jamaica, Bahamas, Bermuda, Virgin and BV Islands and New England area.
He was employed by PG County Public Schools commencing at Laurel HS in January, 1975 and transferred to Eleanor Roosevelt HS in 1997 where he taught woodworking, metalworking, technology education, research practicum and ground school for aviation. He earned his Private Pilots License in 1993 and enjoyed taking friends, family and co-workers for a "trip around the pattern" in his Cessna 172. His love for aviation afforded him to instruct students in the building of an airplane in his classroom as a School flight project.
Edmund's childhood dream was to live on the water on Maryland's Eastern Shore and that dream was fulfilled in October 2006 after his retirement of 30-1/2 years on June 15, 2005 from PG County Schools.
He was a successful educator and a recipient in 1994 for Teacher of the Year Excellent Award presented to him in Nashville, TN by the Technology Education Association of MD (TEAM). He was a very talented, resourceful, creative and a perfectionist in both woodworking and metalworking both at school and his Easton residence.
He never stopped being a teacher and he "loved to learn".
His love of the water was made complete by owning and building several vessels and boat trailers. In 2014, he and Melody traveled the northern route in their vessel "Silver Lining" on the ICW from Boca Raton, FL to MD's Eastern Shore. Edmund & Melody were also the proud owners of John Deere, Farm all Cub and Gravely tractors.
There will be no viewing or service as Edmund's wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the following organizations which he was a member: Experimental Aviation Association, Oshkosh, WI; Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, St. Michaels, MD and Two Cylinder Club, Damascus, MD. "Here's to a life well lived, that touched others in beautiful ways".
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.