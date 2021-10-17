Edna Anna Hart PRESTON — Edna "Bootsie" Hart of Preston, Maryland, passed away on October 12, 2021. She was 82.
Born on May 23, 1939, in Preston, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Christopher and Hazel Hopkins Christopher. Edna went to school in Preston. After getting married at a young age, she moved to Alaska where her husband was stationed. After returning to the Eastern Shore, she worked for McCroy's in Easton, where she retired from, then worked at Frase's Meat Shop until fully retiring. Edna then traveled took care of her mother along with her sisters. She enjoyed collecting beanie babies and crabbing with her family.
Edna is survived by her sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Townsend of Pennsylvania and Roseanne Wheaton of Seaford, Delaware. Sister-in-law, Christine Fluharty (Rodney Sr.) of Tilghman Island, brother-in-law, Richard Hart of Preston, Maryland and nephews, Paul Christopher of Easton, Maryland and Donald Christopher Jr.(Meena) of Pikesville, Maryland. As well as grandchildren, Rodney, Robert, Richard, Chelsea, Caleb, Brittany, Taylor and Cathryne.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 1pm-2pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, Maryland, a service will immediately follow. Burial will follow in Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Preston Volunteer Fire Company at 3680 Choptank Road
