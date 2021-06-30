Edna Burris Coleman CHESTERTOWN — Edna Coleman Burris departed this life on June 25, 2021 at the age of 94.
She was born on November 30, 1926 near Sudlersville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Harry C. Coleman and Hazel Lipp Coleman Cannon. She grew up in upper Queen Anne's County and she graduated from Sudlersville High School. She married R. Franklin Burris of Chestertown, who predeceased her after 62 years of marriage in March of 2006.
Mrs. Burris has been active in civic affairs during her life including: being a 4-H member, 4-H leader, member of Carmichael Homemakers, member of Carmichael United Methodist women, Queen Anne's County Historical Society, President of the Centreville High School P.T.A., President of the Queen Anne's County Physicians Recruitment Committee, Chairwoman of the Queen Anne's County Farm Bureau Women, member of the State Board of Farm Bureau Women, member of the Memorial Hospital Association Board for many years, served as treasurer for the Queenstown-Wye of Carmichael for fourteen years, and she was given the Esther Circle of the first Methodist Church of Chestertown-SPRO First Methodist Church.
Mrs. Burris and her husband owned and operated the Burris Jewelry Store in Centreville for a number of years.
One of Mrs. Burris' hobbies was floral arranging. She won many ribbons and honors for her arrangements over the years. She also loved to cook and bake. She was always available to make cookies, cakes, and pies for church activities. She was also a member of the Wye of Carmichael Church since 1949 and sang in the choir for over 50 years. Mrs. Burris was also a member of the First Methodist Church of Chestertown.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter which include: Robert F. Burris of Columbus, OH; Dr. Arthur Burris of Bel Air, MD; and Carol Burris Spath and her husband Ronald of Carney, MD. She is also survived by her sister, Gay Vreken of Newark, DE, as well as eight grandsons, one granddaughter, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at 12:30 pm at the First Methodist Church of Chestertown with burial to follow at Church Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm.
