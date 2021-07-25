Edna Louise Robinson CAMBRIDGE — Edna Louise Robinson departed this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester in Cambridge, MD at the age of 73. She was born on December 31, 1947 to the late Wilsie Agnes Butler and Cyril Robinson and was raised in a loving home by the late Marie C. Curtis and the late Downes Curtis. She leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Bridget D. Holland (Barry) of Hurlock, MD and Melissa Renee` Stanley (Reginald) of Woolford, MD, Four grandchildren, Kevin "Sam" Wilson of Worton, MD, Jasmine Holland of Fairfax, VA, Joshua Stanley of Wolford, MD and Alexus Stanley of Woolford, MD., three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
