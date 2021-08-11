Edna Marie Hughes CAMBRIDGE — Edna Marie Hughes, 96, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Mallard Bay Care Center in Cambridge.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2 pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Mary Ann Farnell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Antioch Church, c/o Kathleen Rineholt, 2118 Horns Point Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
