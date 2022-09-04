FEDERALSBURG — Edna Marie Donovan Payne died peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Friday, August 26, 2022.
She was born in Ridgley, MD on August 24, 1934 the daughter of the late Brooks Alan Donovan and Margaret Mahaley Thomas. Her husband, Philip Payne preceded her in death in 2006.
She was a graduate of Federalsburg High School. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Federalsburg Library Book Club. She loved being with family and friends. She was a lifetime sports fan, enjoyed crocheting, putting puzzles together, working word puzzles, and watching birds and mother nature.
She is survived by three children David Payne (Carol Ann) and Dennis Payne (Melinda) of Federalsburg and Dawn Jester of Choptank and two sisters, Joan Van Horn of Arizona, Carolyn Brown (Deford) of Denton, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son and his wife, Darryl E. and Nancy Payne, a sister, Delores Cahall, two brothers, Jack Donovan and John Draper and a son-in-law. Robert F. Jester.
Memorial services for her will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Rev. Pam Bockart officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00.
The family has requested that donations be made in her memory to Christ United Methodist Church, PO Box 234, Federalsburg, MD 21632 or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com
