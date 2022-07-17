Edson Spencer Lomax SUMMERVILLE, SC — Edson Spencer Lomax of Summerville, SC, formerly of the Eastern Shore of MD, passed away on Tuesday, July, 12, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, SC. He was 71.
Edson was born June 11, 1951 in Easton, MD, the son of the late C. Spencer Lomax and Queenie Ryle Lomax.
He graduated from Colonel Richardson High School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Math Education from Salisbury State College in 1973. He was employed first as a math teacher in Caroline County. Then, following in his father's footsteps, he entered the trucking industry at Preston Trucking Company, Inc. He served in management in Salisbury, MD, Richmond and Manassas, VA, then in Hurlock, MD. Later in life he worked in Property Management in Worcester County before retiring to South Carolina with his daughter's family.
Edson was an active church member through every stage of his life. He attended Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston, Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, and SeaCoast Church in Summerville, SC. He was a talented woodworker, making many beautiful furniture pieces for friends and family. Spending quality time with his family was what made him happiest. His love of history and family led to his passion for sharing family stories and history to be passed down for future generations . His children and their families were his pride and joy. He could often be found indulging in his grandchildren's whims with a smile on his face. Though he went by many names, Granddaddy was his favorite.
He is survived by his three children, Erin Terrell (Matt), Shannon Tustin (Ken), and Robert Lomax (Stephanie), all of Summerville, SC; the mother of his children and best friend, Sharon Smith of Summerville; five grandchildren, Riley and Camryn Terrell, Cole, Dillon, and Tyler Tustin; his loving sister, Donna Andrew (Rick), of Preston; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July, 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethesda United Methodist Church in Preston with Rev. Mark Farnell officiating. Interment will follow in Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Regency SouthernCare Hospice - North Charleston, 2170 Ashley Phosphate Rd, Ste 110, North Charleston, SC, 29406 or the charity of your choice.
