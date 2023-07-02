Edward C. Lyons CORDOVA — Edward C. Lyons of Cordova, MD, passed away on June 27, 2023, at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. He was 83 years old.
Born on September 18, 1939, in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of the late Winfield and Helen Amos Lyons. Ed grew up on his family's tobacco farm in Edgewater, MD, with his two brothers, Scottie and Ronnie, and his sister, Judy. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1957.
Ed was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #1622 in Easton and the Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #70 in Crownsville, MD. He was an Anne Arundel County policeman for 30 years, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant.
Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially liked holiday get-togethers.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol; two sons, Edward C. Lyons, Jr. (Jackque) and Steven D. Lyons (Lee); a sister, Judy Hagner (Darryl); a stepdaughter, Debra Bryan; a stepson, Allen Bryan (Laurie); grandchildren, Jason, Beth, Allison, John, Steve, Amanda, Megan, Robbie, Skylar, Trae, Kristin; and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by both of his parents and two brothers.
A Mass will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society of Maryland at 405 Williams Court, #120, in Baltimore, MD, 21220 or to the Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD, 21601.
