Edward David Thomas EASTON — Edward David Thomas, Sr., 88 of Easton (Williamsburg), Maryland passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Mallard Bay Nursing Home in Cambridge, Maryland. A Celebration of his life will take place at 11:00AM, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Union Baptist Church, Easton, MD. Family and friends may call from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to henryfh.com
