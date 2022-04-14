Edward Francis Collins "Eddie" CORDOVA — Edward Francis "Eddie" Collins, Sr. passed away on April 7th, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Easton, Maryland. He was 87.
Eddie was born on October 26, 1934, in Federalsburg, MD, Caroline County, to the late George Elmer Collins and Margaret Dawson Collins. He graduated from Cordova High School in 1952, the first class to go for 12 years. He married Doris May Faulkner on November 28, 1953, at Trainer Methodist Church in Trainer, PA. They made their home in Cordova, MD, where he was a farmer.
He was a car buff, especially Ford cars. Beginning with a 1946 Ford Sedan, Eddie went on to own a Cobra, a Ford Fairlane, and later a Lincoln. Besides his success as a farmer, he did custom work, hauled sweet corn commercially, worked for the Easton Candy Company, and served on the Board of Directors of the Choptank Electric Company. He loved his family and his farm which was a place of peace and provision.
Eddie was a good and caring man. He had wisdom and an in-depth understanding. Many times family and friends would come to him for advice and help with a problem. He had many special gifts and abilities and knew how to fix or do most anything. He was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church in Cordova until its closing. In addition, he was a family historian working on family ancestry which his family still uses and appreciates.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Doris; infant son, Larry Wesley Collins; and by his siters, Elmira Elizabeth Collins and Linda Ann Faulkner.
He is survived by his sons, Edward F. Collins, Jr (Brenda) and Kurt Douglas Collins, Sr. (Dena) of Cordova; grandsons, Kurt Douglas "Buddy" Collins, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA, Alan Gregory Collins (Sierra) of Cordova, Edward F. "Ed" Collins, III of Cordova; great-granddaughter, Camryn Susan Collins; brother, Ray Collins of Cordova, sisters, Charlotte Blades of Cordova, Rev. Joan Wolff (H. Rodman) of Easton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and guests on Saturday, April 16th, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton from 12pm until 2pm. A private interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park. His pallbearers are Kurt Collins, Sr., Kurt (Bud) Collins, Jr., Alan Collins, Ray Collins, Ed Collins, III, and Jeff Rathell.
Donations in his memory may be made to Cordova Fire Department, 11864 Kitty's Corner Road, Cordova, MD 21625.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
