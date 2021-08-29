Edward J. Flanagan ST MICHAELS — Edward James Flanagan of St. Michaels, Maryland passed away peacefully on August 19, 2021, at the age of 66. He was born to Mary Brophy and Thomas E. Flanagan, who predeceased him. Ed grew up in Newark, Delaware. He was a talented archeologist and a natural athlete. As an artist, he used ancient methodologies to recreate Neolithic art forms.
Ed had an early interest in archeology from digging in the local woods and creeks, which led to a degree in archeology from Clarion University in Pennsylvania. He worked in the Middle Atlantic region for many years, specializing in Native American archeology. He was a gifted flintknapper, who accurately replicated stone tools from many periods. He conducted experimental archeology to better understand how Native Americans prepared raw materials for stone toolmaking. Ed's research included the successful application of a method to identify the uses of stone tools and ceramic vessels from organic residues found on them. These techniques became widely used. Each of his research interests promoted a clearer understanding of the manufacture and use of the artifacts he found.
Ed is survived by his daughter Dr. Sarah Flanagan Wesley, grandchildren Emmett and Abigail, sisters Debora Flanagan Massouda, Mary Flanagan Jaffe, Barbara Flanagan, and Ellen Flanagan. He is loved and missed by all, including his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncle.
