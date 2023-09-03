Edward M. Thomas EAST NEW MARKET — Edward M. Thomas, 89, of East New Market passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Homestead Manor in Denton. He was born in Elliott Island on October 3, 1933 and was a son of the late Melvin and Pearl Thomas.
Mr. Thomas was raised and attended public schools in Dorchester County. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955. He served aboard the Destroyer USS Harwood DDE 861 during the Korean War. On June 13, 1987 he married the former Freida Kinnamon. Mr. Thomas was a police officer for the Cambridge Police Department and was also a dispatcher at the Dorchester County Sheriff Office and retired on November 1, 1995. Mr. Thomas enjoyed fishing and crabbing.
He is survived by his wife Freida Thomas, five children Donna Harper (Woody), Robert Thomas (Lona), George Thomas, John Thomas (Angela) and Elizabeth Campbell (Mark), stepdaughter Dawn Hubbard (Mark), five grandchildren Heather Colbourne, Justin Harper, Seth Thomas, Logan Thomas and Megan Campbell, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by a grandson Zachary Thomas, five brothers and four sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Interment will be private. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
