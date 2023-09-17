Edward P. Johnson EASTON — Edward Paul Johnson (better known as "Big Ed," "Eddie" to his dear wife), 80, of Easton, Maryland, passed away on the afternoon of September 13, 2023, with family by his side. We lost our dearest husband, Dad, brother, and friend.
Owner and founder of the Roto-Rooter of the Delmarva Peninsula, Edward Paul Johnson was born on July 10, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland to his parents, Louis Shaler Johnson and Ruth Wilhelmina Johnson (nee Hause). They came from very modest means and a were a hard-working family. He began working as a teenager to help support his family. Ed cultivated those same hard-working qualities from the time he was a teenager into his adult life.
On December 17, 1964 he married the love of his life, Lynn Carol Johnson. They have been happily married for over 58 years. In 1972, when their daughters Lynnie and Lisa were 5 and 4, they moved to the eastern shore of Maryland to raise their family and start a new life, which is where their son Shane was born, in 1976.
` With the loving support of his wife Lynn, Ed was able to work hard, using new ideas to create and start businesses in order to raise and support his family. While running his Johnson's Truck Sales in Easton, Lynn called to let him know the toilet was clogged at their house. He attempted to call Roto-Rooter to have it repaired, only to find out there was no one locally that could take care of it. Eventually, when someone else came, they were not able to fix it. Dad, with his ingenuity, was able to remove the toilet and solve the problem! It was at that point he realized he could make a living to provide for his family. That moment was the beginning of Ed and Lynn creating the Roto-Rooter of the Delmarva family business, which has been in full swing for nearly 50 years!
Ed was so much more than business. He had the largest heart and the most generous spirit of anyone we knew. He had a great love for his family, his friends, and even strangers. His nickname, "Big Ed" was an appropriate name, not only for his big heart and big stature, but also for his big personality that would light up a room. He loved boating, hosting fishing trips, inviting family and friends to their backyard parties and crab feasts, vacation visits to their condo in Ocean City, Maryland, long weekend trips to their house in Deep Creek Lake, and so much more. In 2006, Ed and Lynn became grandparents when their grandson Zachary was born, and again in 2008, when their granddaughter Roxana was born. Living across the street from their grandchildren was a blessing that Ed and Lynn cherished.
Ed and his wife, Lynn, were regular supporters of several Talbot County Maryland First Responder organizations, to name a few, and has been a life-long member of the Easton Elks Lodge #1622.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn, his dear children, Lynnie, Lisa (husband Vince), Shane (wife Lanaya), Tessa, his grandchildren Zachary, Roxana, Nathan, Kirsten, Chesley, Marshall, his siblings Charles, Ruth, Joyce, many loved nieces and nephews - Donnie, Donna, Bobby, Joey, Joyce, George, Terri, Shaler, Sherrie, Stacey, Jimmy, Jackie, Debbie, Norman and Donnie, grand-nieces and nephews - Melissa Neidemire, and Eric Atkinson, in-laws - Dale Clark and Steve Johnson, and other loved family members and friends.
Big Ed will also be greatly missed by the hard-working Roto-Rooter and U.S. Heating and Air families and their spouses, who worked decades together along with Dad, who loved them all dearly.
Ed, Eddie, Big Ed, Dad, will be missed beyond words, until we see him again in Paradise (the proof: Revelations 21:3,4). We loved him with all our hearts, always and forever. There will never be anyone to fill his shoes. He was irreplaceable. We Love You. You are The Local Legend, and we Miss you greatly!
The visitation service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 6-8 pm, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, Maryland. The funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Easton Elks Lodge #1622, 502 Dutchmans Lane, Easton, Maryland, at 1pm, followed by the procession to Woodlawn Memorial Park, in Easton, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Big Ed's memory to your local First Responders.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
