Edward R Sullivan HAVRE DE GRACE — It is with love and sorrow, the family of Edward R. Sullivan announces his passing on August 14, 2023 at the age of 88. Ed and his wife Fanoula lived on Tilghman Island, MD for over 20 years. Tilghman is a cherished place for them both as they shared it with family and friends.
Ed was born in Brooklyn to Edward D. Sullivan and Florence Huisking. In his younger years he lived with a very cherished Uncle Carle M Boog of Switzerland, who not only raised his mom Florence, but mentored and inspired him. Ed leaves behind his loving wife Fanoula of 47 years; sons Robert of Tilghman Island, Edward M. of Newtown, Ct and daughter Patricia (Sullivan) children of Meg and Ed. Grand children he adored Sean, Caitlin (great grand son Connor) and Marleigh (Bobs children); Brittany, Danielle and Carlye Rosen (Patricia/Ricks children), Alex and Macgregor Sullivan (Ed's children) He also leaves behind 2 step sons, Rob (Mili) of MD and William (Benta) Vlk of Denmark and grand children Elizabeth, Isabella, Henrietta, Sebastian, Victoria (Tori), Mitch, Makenzie, and Alex. Ed also leaves behind his cherished Brothers Terence Sullivan (wife Jean), recently passed Lawerence (wife Nancy), sister Kathy and many wonderful nieces, nephews and their children.
His career path in business management took him from UI, Sorvall to Dupont as an executive, after retiring became a consultant for many businesses including a few locally near Tilghman Island. His love for Architecture and landscape design was a side passion, many of his ideas were brought to reality. He served in the Army National Guard for many years, in Newtown Ct board of selectman, Chamber of Commerce, Board of Education, Newtown Ski Club to mention just a few of the many groups he volunteered with and enjoyed
No matter which path he chose, hobbies, work, much of his inspiration came from early years for his love of art, drawing seeing the world through inspired eyes. We love you and will miss you.
"Wisdom Begins in Wonder - Socrates"
At this time the will be a Celebration of Life on Tilghman Island in the months to come. His family asks instead of flowers donations can be made to St Jude or Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hills, MD.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
