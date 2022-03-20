Edward Spencer Bradley EAST NEW MARKET — Edward Spencer Bradley, 72, of East New Market, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home.
Born December 29, 1949 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Wade Hampton Bradley and Mary Elizabeth Bradley.
He was a 1968 graduate of North Dorchester High School and then served in the army during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he worked as a mechanic for Todd's Transport Trucking Company until they closed in 1983. In October 1983 he went to work for the City of Cambridge in the Public Works Department and retired as a superintendent in September 2011.
He was a former member of Secretary Volunteer Fire Department. He was very well known for the Christmas Countdown Sign in front of his house on Main Street in East New Market. He enjoyed the young and old who came by to check out how many days until Christmas. In December 2014, he was Grand Marshall of the Cambridge Christmas Parade.
He is survived by a brother, Dwight Bradley (Brenda) of Vienna; a sister, Frances Willey (Randy) of Hurlock; a niece, Jennifer Bradley; a nephew, Jason Bradley, Sr.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Bradley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Bradley and a great-niece, Sydney Nicole Bramble.
Mr. Bradley donated his body to Maryland Anatomy Board.
