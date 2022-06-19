Edward Vincent Bowerman EASTON — Edward Vincent Bowerman, a resident of Easton, MD, died on Friday, June 3, 2022. He was 62.
Ed was born in Baltimore, MD, the son and sixth child of Carolyn and Daniel Bowerman. He attended the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Like his father, he worked in the printing industry, ending his career as a prepress platemaker for Solo Cup.
Ed was a sports fan and followed college basketball when he wasn't cheering the wins and mourning the losses of the Orioles and Ravens. In his earlier years, he was a fearless skydiver. He enjoyed relaxing with friends and family, listening to country music, and playing golf. He was fiercely independent and did not like to be fussed over. Many will remember him fondly for his candor, wit, and infectious laughter, often at his own jokes and expense.
He is survived by his loving family, siblings Sharon Bowerman, Biays Bowerman (Linda), Daniel Bowerman, Carolyn Schemm (Donald), Jane Healy (Jim), Miriam Bowerman (Nelson) and stepmother of more than 40 years, Libby Bowerman. He was also adored by his nieces and nephews, Laura Zamenski (1975-2000), Sara Oglesby, Debra Zamenski, Kate Bowling, Alex Bowerman, Logan Murphy, Maille Bowerman, Kim Kianka, Jimmy Healy, Maureen Healy and Clare Healy, as well as eight great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Please join family and friends to share stories and memories of Ed on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Fellows, Heffenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any charitable organization that supports cancer research, prevention, education or care.
