Edwin Henry Collins Sr. a resident of American Corner, departed on November 25, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his wife and family.
Mr. Collins was born on June 28, 1933 at home in Preston to the late Leonard and Helen Collins. He graduated from Preston High School with the class of 1953. He was a farmer his entire life and worked the land with passion, with many people enjoying the fruits of his labor. He also was a poultry contractor for Perdue along with being a School Bus contractor for 37 years with the Caroline County Public Schools.
His family was always the number one priority in his life. He loved his children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and he absolutely adored his wife Patricia. She was truly the love of his life and they had just celebrated 67 years of wedded bliss.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Collins is survived a daughter; Brenda, one son Edwin H. Collins Jr. (Bobbette) all of American Corner three Grandchildren; Emmett, Edwin Collins III (Amber) and Brittni Rideout (Jacob) also of American Corner. Four Great-Grandchildren; Skylie Collins, Edwin Collins IV; Grayson Rideout, and Parker Rideout.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a Grandson, Wayne,
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM at the Concord United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 4, 2021, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 until 11:00AM.
Burial will be in the Junior Order Cemetery, Preston.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD. 21617; Concord United Methodist Church, or its Community Center 7109 Dion Rd, Denton, MD 21629, or St. Jude’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
