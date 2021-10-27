Effie Linda Hatheway Medford SEAFORD, DE — Effie Linda Medford Hatheway of Seaford, DE passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was 86. She was born on September 21, 1935 in Cambridge, MD. She was the daughter of the late James Edward Thomas and Mary Gladys (Coleman) Thomas.
She was a homemaker for many years and also _a Foster Mum to many children, a Teacher's Aide at the Church School in Salisbury, Md., a Day Care Aide working closely with Sis. Joan Poore-Middleton at the First United Pentecostal Church in Easton, Md. They also both baked several cakes, and rolls for the bake sales. She also served admirably as Pastor's Wife/Organist with her first husband, the late David W. Medford Sr. in Preston, MD, and with him as he evangelized across the Country. She also served admirably as Pastor's wife to her second husband, the late Ora Hatheway in Salisbury, and Federalsburg, MD.
She loved to sing and was in a singing trio with the late Rev. Glenn Staehli, and Mrs. Alice Mears. She also enjoyed playing the piano, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Any time with Family was most important to her.
She is survived by her children; David Wesley Medford Jr. (LaVonne) of Cordova, Md., James Edward Thomas Ian Medford I of Seaford, DE, Daughters, Libby Nichols (Ricky) of Denton, MD, Rhonda Powell (Rick) of Crisfield, MD, Wyonna Smith, and Rev. Janice Hatheway both of Salisbury, MD, grandchildren; Jonathan David Medford (Tysheika) of Trappe, MD, Joshua David Medford of Cordova, MD, Joel David Medford (LaCree) of Denton, MD James Munn (Dominique Barnes) of Salisbury, MD, David Munn (Melissa) of Lancaster, PA, Cris John Powell of Crisfield, MD, Amy Powell of Philadelphia, PA, great-grandchildren; LaMya Elliott, TaKya Elliott, Jonathan Medford Jr. ,Cameron Medford, Savannah Medford, Penelope Woodstock, Jimmy Ryan Munn, Richard Naylor Munn, Maize June Munn, nieces, Kathy Walker, Linda Wilson, Kevin Thomas, Debbie Biggie ( Joe), Cassandra Williamson(Dan) , Sheila Neath( Mark),1st, cousins; Tracy Coleman Bartholomew (Kirk), Tammy Bradley, 2nd cousins; Stephanie Smedley, Kevin Smedley, Brian Deel(Linda) , Sandra Raynor(Scott) , and many more.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Rev. David W. Medford Sr., her second Husband, Sister, Elizabeth( Betty) Lowe, Brothers, David, and William( Bill) Thomas.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11am with Pastor Stanford B. Ricks officiating. Visitations will be held Thursday, October 28th, from 6-8pm and Friday from 10-11am prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock, MD immediately following the service.
