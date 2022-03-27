CAMBRIDGE — Effie Mae Elzey, 80, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was born in Fishing Creek on January 30, 1942 and was a daughter of the late Thurman Howard Creighton and Dorothea Alene Bradford Creighton Pritchett.
Mrs. Elzey attended a two room school in Toddville, MD. She received a GED and took continuing classes all her life. Mrs. Elzey graduated from NYT in photography. On June 15, 1957 she married Levin M. Elzey, Sr., who passed away on March 28, 2017. She worked for Western Publishing Company for over 34 years as a photographer and served as a Commissioner and Councilmember for District 5 of Dorchester County for two terms each. Mrs. Elzey loved doing family genealogy, crossword puzzles and embroidering. She was a member of the Cambridge Church of the Nazarene where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the board. Mrs. Elzey loved the homecomings and hymn sings of many churches in the county.
She is survived by two sons Levin M. Elzey, Jr. and wife Kathy of Hurlock, and Mark Alan Elzey and wife Alicia of Cambridge, three grandchildren Kyle Christopher Elzey and wife Allyson, Kristen Nicole Elzey and fiancée Curtis Shockley and Austin Alan Elzey, three great grandchildren Daniel Wilson, Grayson Edger and Hayden Temple, a sister Linda G. Insley and husband Robert of Church Creek and a brother Howard R. “Bubby” Creighton and wife Ovetta of Cambridge and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A in Cambridge with Rev. Richard Prahl officiating. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sandy Hill Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
