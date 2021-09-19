Eileen C. Mansfield ST. LEONARD — Eileen Marie Cox Mansfield of St. Leonard, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Born October 11, 1936 in Easton, MD to Eleanor and Maurice Cox.
Eileen graduated from Easton High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Russell Filmore Mansfield, Jr. (Sonny). They celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 15, 2016. Eileen traveled extensively with Russell while he was in the Air Force. She was a home maker while her children were young and when she entered the work force she worked at Joint Base Andrews (AFB), St Petersburg Jr College and Dr Johnson PA.
She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Filmore Mansfield Jr, her parents and two siblings.
She is survived by her five children, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two siblings.
The family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM where a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel.
