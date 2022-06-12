Elaine Thomas Farquhar EASTON — Elaine Thomas Farquhar July 5, 1930 - May 28, 2022
Elaine T. Farquhar was born in New York City, and raised by her parents, Valentine G. Thomas and Beatrice R. Thomas, in Floral Park on Long Island, NY. Elaine graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park in 1948, and then went to work in New York City as a model at Arnold Constable and Company, a venerable department store on Broadway, which was acknowledged to be a major purveyor to the "carriage trade" in the City for 150 years into the last half of the 20th century.
Elaine was first married in 1951, and moved with her husband to Chestertown, MD in 1953, where she lived for 39 years, raising three children. In 1984, Elaine married Donald K. Farquhar of Greenville, DE, and together they purchased Kirby's Wharf Farm on the Choptank River in Trappe, MD. Elaine's most memorable days were at Kirby's Wharf (1985-2000), and later at Cookes Hope in Easton. Elaine and Don travelled the world, but always found themselves with friends in the Cayman Islands each winter. Back at home on the Eastern Shore, they hosted oyster roasts and shared a love for dove shooting. Elaine also made time to serve as a Pink Lady at Easton Memorial and to volunteer at Equest Special Riders, which afforded disabled children an opportunity to be led while riding on horseback. Above all, family came first for Elaine - her own three children and their families, as well as Don's four children and families, whom she embraced as her own throughout her life with Don, and unfailingly after his death in 2001.
In 2018, Elaine moved to Dallas, where she could be closer to her children. She died in Dallas on May 28, but her heart, to the last, remained on her beloved Eastern Shore. Elaine was pre-deceased by Don's eldest son, Keith, in 2012. Elaine is survived by her son, J. Kent Sweezey and wife Martha of Dallas, TX, her son, T. Wayne Sweezey and wife Cathy of Lexington, KY (and their two children and two grandchildren), and her daughter, Carol S. Krebs and husband Kyle of Birmingham, AL (and their three children). She is also survived by her three stepchildren, Dorcas "Bucky" Farquhar of Seattle, WA, Karen Farquhar McCoy of Tenants Harbor, ME, and Richard D. Farquhar and wife Julie of Golden, CO, and their respective children and grandchildren.
Donations, if desired to be made in Elaine's memory, may be directed to C.C.Young Hospice, 4847 W. Lawther Lane, Dallas, TX 75234.
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Farquhar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.