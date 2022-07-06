Eleanor Ann Butler Chance EASTON — Eleanor Ann Chance Butler, 88, of Easton, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at UMSMC at Easton. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born on September 29, 1933, daughter of the late Morgan and Blanche Chance of Grasonville, Maryland. She graduated from Stevensville High School in 1951. Ann was quite the athlete, lettering in softball, fieldball, basketball and cheerleading. Upon graduation, she was employed by C & P Telephone Company as an operator.
In 1952, she married Calvin Eugene (Gene) Butler of Centreville. They raised four children (Claudia, Mike, Bill and Mitch) while living in Chestertown, Queenstown, and Hurlock before settling down in Easton in 1958. Ann and Gene had 64 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2016.
While raising their children, Ann also worked at Easton Tastee Freeze and Idlewild Elementary School before settling down as the receptionist at the Talbot County Health Department in Easton. She retired from there after over 20 years of service.
She was her children's biggest and # 1 sports fan!! Whether it was field hockey, football, soccer, basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball or lacrosse, Ann was always there, supporting her kids and their teammates while always being positive - old school!! When her children graduated from Easton High School, she cheered on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with being a sports fan, Ann was a very energetic hostess for her Saturday night spaghetti dinners in the wintertime and her memorable pool parties in the summertime, especially her Fourth of July get-together. She also was a member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Mary Circle and the Altar Guild. She and her husband traveled frequently, including Niagara Falls and the Panama Canal.
After her husband retired, he ran for the Town Council and served for four years until the sudden passing of Mayor George Murphy. With Gene being president of the Town Council, he was the handed the task of being mayor, which he handled for eight years. Ann was known as "The First Lady of Easton." She supported her husband and would always attend the Maryland Municipal League Convention in Ocean City, where her goal was to meet and get to know her new friends. Speaking of friends, in her later years, she was part of the "Golden Girls", where Ann and her many friends would meet at either Joe's Bagel Bakery or Panera Bread and solve the world's problems.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband Gene Butler, who passed away December 30, 2016, as well as her sisters, Jane Chance Legg (Jinx) Shirley Chance Morris (Jim), and brother William "Bunky" Chance (Delores).
Ann is survived by: her four children, Claudia Knox (Wally) of Trappe, Mike Butler (Brenda) of Cordova, Bill Butler (Linda) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Mitch Butler (Linda) of Easton; her grandchildren Chad, Heather, Jason, Matt, Ryan, Jennifer, Corey, Courtney, Chris, Kyle, Logan, Brian, Conner and Nate; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law (Ruth Tabler and Evelyn Berry); a brother-in-law (Dan Tabler); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 9, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton, starting at 10 AM. Service will be at 11 AM with burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Dixon House, where Ann was residing since March of 2022, and the staff at St. Mark's Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dixon House or St. Mark's Methodist Church.
