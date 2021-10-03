Eleanor Messner EASTON — Eleanor Messner of Easton, Maryland - devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, friend - departed this life peacefully on September 30, 2021. Ellie was the daughter of the late Charles and Beatrice (Wachter) Wahlers of Massapequa, N.Y. Ellie attended Seaford High School, Concordia College Bronxville and Concordia College River Forest where she graduated with a Bachelors Degree in elementary education. She also earned a Masters Degree in counseling at Marywood University.
During Ellie's first year of college she met Bill "Rusty" Messner, initiating a relationship that would endure over the next sixty years. Married in 1967, Ellie would balance a career in teaching with raising three children. Additionally, for over thirty years she provided devoted support as guardian for her handicapped brother Bobby.
Beyond her domestic and professional responsibilities, Ellie enjoyed travel, crafts, cooking, shopping and interacting with family and friends. She especially took great pleasure in visiting with her four grandchildren, who were the joy of her life.
Ellie is survived by her husband Bill Messner of Easton, Maryland, daughter Kerin Jacobs Schwartz and husband Dan of Williamsburg, VA, daughter Kristin Messner and husband Tushaar Agrawal of Bethesda, Maryland, son Timothy Messner and wife Sandhya Ganapathy of Potsdam, NY, sister Elizabeth Leo of Philmont, NY, as well as four grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 2:00 pm at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA followed by a service at 3:00 pm.
Memorial donations can be made to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Messner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
