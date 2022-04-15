Eleanor (‘Nora’) Carmen-Wiechert-Niemeyer-Meckel EDGEWATER, FLORIDA — Nora Meckel passed away in hospice April 6th, 2022 with family members at her side.
Born March 6, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland to Mary and Daniel Carmen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband, Robert ('Bob') Niemeyer.
She is survived by her brother, Dan Carmen, her sister, Donna Krause, her children Teri Kennedy, Lenore Bennett, Jeff Wiechert, Dana Story, Daniel Wiechert, 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
Nora was a 1957 graduate of Seton High School. She was married to Christopher Wiechert, of Baltimore, MD, November 1957. She spent most of her time keeping up with raising, feeding, transporting, and cleaning up after 5 children. After her divorce from Chris Wiechert, she worked at the Maryland Board of Elections and then at Smelkinson Brothers in Jessup, MD.
She married Robert (Bob) Niemeyer and moved to Trappe, MD where she worked at Paris Foods until she retired. She and Bob were very active in the community. After her retirement, Nora and Bob moved to Edgewater, FL where they enjoyed an active social life. Bob passed away in 2008.
Nora reconnected with an old friend from high school, Roman ('Bud') Meckel and they were married in 2013. They split their time between Maryland and Florida so that they could spend time with family and friends and enjoy time in the Sunshine State.
Nora enjoyed making others smile and telling colorful jokes. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and witty sense of humor, which she kept until her last days.
Memorial arrangements will be made in the future. Any gifts in her memory can be made to your preferred charity.
