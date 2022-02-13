Eleanore Marie Brown ORLANDO, FL — With heavy hearts we announce Eleanore Marie Griffith Brown's passing. After a brave battle with cancer Eleanore passed peacefully on Friday, February 4th, 2022. She was 84 years old.
Eleanore was born in Denton, Maryland and was the daughter of Hazel Evelyn Pollard and John Wilson Griffith Eleanore had one sister Dolores M Griffith Dean. Her stepfather was Charles E. Scott. Eleanore graduated Class of 1955 and married Carlton Craig Brown. In 1961 they moved to Millville New jersey where she became President of the Newcomer's Ladies Club and with Eleanore's flair for fashion she made a name for herself as a seamstress. Together they raised three children: Terri Lynn Brown Boskovitch, Carlton Craig Brown Jr, & Sharon Marie Brown. They founded Browns Roofing & had a successful family business until parting ways.
In 1990 Eleanore retired to Sunny Florida where she was surrounded by wonderful friends. She stayed active playing golf, throwing darts, and bowling. She loved to Dance, decorate, travel, and seek out antiques and treasures. Eleanore was also a member of the Moose Lodge Chapter #2103
Eleanor was predeceased by her mother, father, stepfather, sister, and son. She is survived by daughters Terri Lynn Brown Boskovitch and Sharon Marie Brown, nephew Ronald C. Dean, 7 granddaughters and 2 great granddaughters.
On February 22, 2022, at 11am, Eleanore will be laid to rest at a graveside in Green Mount Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Hillsboro. A Celebration of Life will follow. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
