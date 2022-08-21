EASTON — Elisabeth (Libby) Adeline Bradley of Easton, MD, died on August 14, 2022. She was 87 years old.
Born in Germany to Katharina Mohr and Heinrich R. Bampfer on December 15, 1934, Elisabeth came to the United States and was married to Albert S. Bradley of St. Michaels, MD in 1954. The couple moved to Wittman, later building their own house in the Rio Vista community of St. Michael’s, where they raised their two nieces. Libby became a Naturalized citizen of the U.S. on May 19, 1961.
Libby worked at the St. Michael’s sewing factory and was a bindry operator for Waverly Press in Easton.
Both Albert and Libby were actively involved with the American Legion Post 70. Libby was a life member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary, while Albert was a past Commander.
Libby was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by her two nieces Erika Clough (Denny) of Easton, MD and Evelyn Nazare (Nick) of Rotonda West, FL; her sister Christa Cornish; brothers Herman Bampfer and Wolfgang Bampfer; nephew Thomas Carpenter (Amy); and nephew Ricky Clough (Tammi) and his family members Kendall Clough, Dalton Clough, and Kamden Robinson.
There was a private graveside service on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Sherwood Cemetery in Sherwood, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Unit 70, 29511 Canvasback Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
Go to www.fhnfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
