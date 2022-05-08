Elizabeth A. Krahling CAMBRIDGE — The world lost a beloved Mother and Mom-Mom as heaven gained an Angel. Elizabeth Ann (Ruby) Krahling, passed away at her daughter's home in Cambridge on February 24, 2022. She had devoted her life to loving her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Elizabeth was born in Baltimore to Margaret and Chester Ruby on March 29, 1945. She was the youngest of nine children and the last to leave this Earth. Elizabeth was a dedicated employee for the telephone company and eventually retired after almost forty years. As her Alzheimer's disease progressed, she moved to Cambridge in 2018 to live out the rest of her life with her daughter and family. Elizabeth loved the beauty found on the Eastern shore and often commented for us to look at and appreciate all that God had created.
Elizabeth was a wonderful mom to Kim Crismond (husband Shawn), Karen Krahling-Haddad and Jeffrey Krahling. Tragically, her son Jeff passed away on January 24, 2021. She was a Mom-Mom to Hannah Elizabeth James (husband Hunter), Carly Rae Crismond and Abigail Cecilia Crismond. Elizabeth was also blessed to be a great grandmother to Ryleigh Elizabeth James, Ophelia Margaret Blair, and Bennett Andrew James. In addition, she had become close to one of her caregivers and dear family friend, Kellie Ewing.
Elizabeth worked hard at providing the best life for her children. She was active and volunteered with every team, sport, club, or event that her children participated in, from Boy Scouts to the Arbutus Sailorettes. She enjoyed drawing scenes from nature and sketching portraits of her kids. She never realized just how talented an artist she really was. Elizabeth loved to bake 'Crisco' cakes and her much sought-after Russian Tea cakes. She had love for all creatures, great and small, and had, on occasion, rescued an animal off the street, nursed it back to health and then found it a home. Elizabeth was known by all as a wonderfully kind, loving and generous woman.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 14th, at Landing Neck Cemetery, in Trappe. Lunch will follow for family and friends at Portside Restaurant, in Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of Elizabeth Ann (Ruby) Krahling. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
