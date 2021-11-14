Elizabeth Ann Paul RHODESDALE — Elizabeth Ann Paul, 78, of Cokesbury, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, November 05, 2021.
She was born on January 15, 1943 in Federalsburg, Maryland daughter of the late Albert and Lillian Leeser.
After graduating from Federalsburg High School in 1961 she married Joseph Matthew Paul on June 30, 1962. Together they raised 2 children: Joseph Paul II and Lisa Marino.
Residing in nearby Cokesbury "Liz" never ventured far from her hometown of Federalsburg; working at the local R&W market, Preston Trucking company, and finally retiring as teller from the local town bank, BB&T. She considered her bank colleagues family.
Liz was a social butterfly known for her outgoing and friendly demeanor. She had a number of lifelong friendships that began in grade school. She enjoyed the company of her beloved family and many great friends.
She raised chickens for Allen Poultry and spent her free time keeping the family farm beautiful. Liz could be found working in her flower garden, mowing the lawn, and tending to her pool. Summer days were enjoyed by many at Mrs. Liz's/Mommom's pool.
Liz spent her vacations in Ocean City, MD, sunbathing at the beach. She liked shopping, especially during Christmas when she had a thoughtful gift for everyone. She had a heart for animals and shared companionship with some special dogs throughout the years (Buddy, Faith, and Belle).
Most of all, she deeply loved her family.
She is survived by two children, Lisa Marino and husband Frank of Seaford, Joey Paul II of Cokesbury, MD six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, Hollie Gordon and husband Joseph of Georgetown, DE (Adelynn Joy, Iyla Grace, and Seiler), Elizabeth Condit and husband Michael of Houston, TX (Evan), Melissa Marino of Harrisburg, PA, Frankie Marino of Georgetown, DE (Landon and Kylie) Alexandrea Marino of Seaford, DE (Elijah, Christian and Abraham), and Leah Brown and husband Robert of Columbia, MD, her sister Dorothy Todd, her aunt Eveylon Mitchell, and cousin Brenda Collins.
She was preceded in death by her sister Peggy Leeser, her brother Donald Leeser, and her Uncle Jimmy Mitchell.
Elizabeth's Celebration of Life will be held at Cokesbury United Methodist Church on December 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cokesbury United Methodist Church at 5939 Cokesbury, Road Seaford, DE 19976
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Paul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.