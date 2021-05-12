Elizabeth "Beth" W. Hurley CAMBRIDGE — Elizabeth "Beth" W. Hurley, 83, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Dixon House in Easton with family by her side. She was born on July 9, 1937 in Cambridge and was a daughter of the late Daniel H. Wright, Jr. and Ida Scott Wright.
Mrs. Hurley graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1955.On October 11, 1958, she married Rodney P. Hurley. He passed away on February 24, 2011. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Mrs. Hurley was famous for her homemade cakes. She enjoyed gardening, singing and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Hurley was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where she was a member of the women's society. She also taught Sunday school music for sixty years, was a loyal member of the church choir and St. Paul's Singers, and taught music at Bible school. She was also a charter member of the Chorus of Dorchester.
She is survived by three children R. Paul Hurley, Jr. and wife Connie of Cambridge, Stephen W. Hurley and wife Paula of Cambridge and Nancy H. Harrington and husband Jay of Cambridge; 9 grandchildrenMichael S. Hurley (Jessica), Erin H. Era (Chris), Patrick L. Hurley (Sloane), Paige M. Hurley, Nicole H. Newman (Jason), Andrew J. Hochheimer (Christi), Todd D. Harrington (Heather), Joseph W. Harrington (Katie), and R. Andrew Harrington (Cali) , 14 great grandchildren with three additional on the way.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dixon House in Easton for the wonderful care Mrs. Hurley received while there. Three special caregivers Sarah, Kaneka, and Tonya will be remembered for the way they cared for her and supported the family.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 10am to 11am at Bucktown Churchyard. A public graveside service will be held beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Dale Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made toSt. Paul's United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 205 Maryland Avenue, Cambridge, MD, 21613 or Dixon House, 108 Higgins Street, Easton, MD, 21601.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.