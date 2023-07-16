Elizabeth "Betty" Adele Fairall CAMBRIDGE — Elizabeth Adele (Buker) Fairall, 95, of Cambridge,
passed away on July 14, 2023 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Byrn Mawr, PA on January 17, 1928 and was the daughter of Mary Mildred Cohee Buker and Curtis Hubbard Buker.
Betty graduated from Cambridge High School in1945. Shortly after graduation she went to work at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. for a brief period while traveling the ferry back and forth across the Chesapeake Bay to get back home.
On July 28, 1946 she married Byron W. Fairall, who passed away on March 22, 2005.
Betty went on to work for Phillips Packing Company in the main office on Race Street, Rob Roy shirt factory and retired from the Dorchester County Public School system where she worked with special needs children.
A devoted wife and mother and a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church (joined in 1938), and Dr. Hines Bible Class, where she served in many capacities including a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and also with the Boy Scouts, Troop 128 of Grace United Methodist Church.
Some of her hobbies included her beautiful flowers/gardening, crocheting, needlepoint, traveling and she loved her puzzles.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Byron "Barney" Fairall II and his wife Robin, Lee Fairall and his wife Tracy all of East New Market, a grandson William L. Fairall of Wilmington, NC, a granddaughter Haley Martin (Justin) of Hebron, two sister-in-laws Mary Lee Bradshaw and her husband William of Vienna and Ann Fairall of Friendsville, TN. Her very dear to her heart cousins: Lee Cohee (Chris) of Jackson, CA and Janet Bergin of Largo, Florida. Several nieces and a nephew.
Pallbearers will be: William Fairall, William (Billy) Bradshaw, Jr., Willie Greene, Ray Kraeer, Justin Koshar and Keith Adkins.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Chris Pettit officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Methodist Church, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613, The Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, D 21613 or the Cambridge Lighthouse Committee. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.
