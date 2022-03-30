Elizabeth E. Bradley CAMBRIDGE — Elizabeth E. Bradley, 46, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at her home. She was born in Easton on May 11, 1975 and was a daughter of Wayne Bradley and the late Betty Windsor Bechtel.
Elizabeth attended schools in Dorchester County. She was a 911 dispatcher for Talbot County at the time of her passing. Elizabeth enjoyed reading, and watching cooking shows.
She is survived by her companion Billy Hill, two daughters Victoria Bradley and Emily Hill, a son Billy Hill, her step father John Bechtel, a sister Ashley E. Bechtel and a brother Jesse J. Bechtel, sister in law Lydia Goslin and husband Nelson Goslin, Jr., two nieces Emma Creighton and Hannah Goslin, and a nephew Nelson Goslin.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 12 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Mark Brumley officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.