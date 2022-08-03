Elizabeth Jeane Kirby MacGlashan CHURCH HILL — Elizabeth Jeane Kirby MacGlashan of Church Hill, MD passed away on July 31, 2022, at Arcadia Assisted Living in Chester, MD. She was 92.
Born on March 11, 1930, in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Oliver R. and Sarah Jump Kirby. Elizabeth grew up in St. Michael's and married "Sandy" MacGlashan after graduation. He was a farmer in Royal Oak, and they would later sell Plain Dealing Farm and move to Parson Green Farm in Church Hill, MD. Betty was a private pilot and member of the Ninety-Nines, an organization of women pilots started by Amelia Earhart. She worked in the family business, Kingstown Tractor Co. in Chestertown for many years. Betty was very active in the community. She was a Life Long Member of the Queen Anne's County Garden Club, and served as President of the Maryland Federated Garden Clubs. She was a member of the Q.A. County Library Board and the Queen Anne's County Historical Society, and a member of the Daughters of 1812; and was a life long member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Church Hill, MD. She loved sailing with the Corsica River Yacht Club.
Betty is survived by her son Scott MacGlashan (Carolyn) of Church Hill, Md; daughter Margaret "Molly" Fischer (Hal) of Chester, MD; Son in law Russell Fieldman; ten grandchildren Steven MacGlashan; David MacGlashan; Marc MacGlashan; Alexander Fieldman; Ryan Fieldman; William R. Tobin IV; Anna Neboshynsky; Parker Tobin; James Tobin; Elizabeth O'Bryan; and 14 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Sandy MacGlashan in 2001 and her daughter Dr. Susan Fieldman in 2005. She was predeceased by her second husband Thomas Nelson in 2021.
The family wants to recognize the wonderful care given Betty by Tammy Palmatary Mattox and Linda Beaver, and later too include the staff and caregivers at Arcadia of Chester Senior Living.
A service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at noon at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 403 Main Street, Church Hill, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 11 am. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
