Elizabeth Matthews DELMAR — Elizabeth Matthews, 79, of Delmar peacefully passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. Born October 29, 1943, in Steubenville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William Joseph Appel, Jr. and Mary Louise Lynch Appel. When she was just a child her father accepted a job in Washington DC and moved his family to Silver Spring Md where she lived until her marriage.
After graduating from Regina High School in Adelphi, MD, she attended the University of Maryland College Park, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology in 1965. While attending college she met the love of her life which would ultimately lead to their marriage after his graduation in 1966. Between 1965 and her marriage in 1966 she began her career as a Microbiologist working as a lab technician at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington DC. After marriage she moved to Salisbury and started a family, putting her career on hold for a few years. She would restart her career at H.B. Kennerley & Son's in Nanticoke Md., the Esham Poultry Co., Worcester County and then ultimately, in 1976, began 25 years of service to the Town of Ocean City as its Supervisor of the Town's Water & Wastewater Laboratory. She retired in 2002, commended for her commitment to the job, earning a Laboratory Analyst Excellence Award in 1996 for her outstanding performance.
Elizabeth loved to read all types of books. A regular at the library, mysteries were her favorite. Other hobbies included crossword and 1000-piece jig saw puzzles, watching baseball and football, and serving her community and church. Travel became a major enjoyment for her after retirement. Domestically, with her husband, she traveled to 49 of the 50 states. North Dakota, still waiting to be explored, they were planning a trip to finish the list. Internationally, they would travel to six continents and nearly 30 countries, including China, Australia, and Egypt.
A member of St. Francis de Sales parish, Elizabeth was on their Parish Council and was a lector for many years. She was always available to fill in when needed. Besides church she was involved in supporting her community. Her community service included serving on the Library Board, membership in the American Association of University Women, where she served as president of the Salisbury Branch for many years. She was also an active volunteer and supporter of many organizations, including, the Washington School for Girls, Easter Seals of Delaware & Maryland's Eastern Shore, Unbound, Coastal Hospice, and Community Players of Salisbury to name a few.
An avid sports fan, Elizabeth could be found watching all the local baseball and football games. A Delmarva Shorebirds season ticket holder since its inaugural game at the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in 1997, you can find her name placed on the back of her seat, found in section 108, row H, seat 8, next to her husband Ernie.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ernest Matthews; two daughters, Theresa Elizabeth Haggerty and her husband Andrew and Barbara Lynn Matthews; grandson, Nicholas Andrew Haggerty; two sisters, Janet Appel Strong and Judith Lovelace; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, at 11am at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church on Riverside Drive in Salisbury where friends may visit from 10:00 - 11:00. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Friends may visit Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm with prayer at 7:30 at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elizabeth to the Joseph House, 812 Boundary Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.
