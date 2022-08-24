Elizabeth R. Hershey "Liz" EASTON — Elizabeth "Liz" Rae Hershey, 70, passed away on August 17, 2022 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton.
She was born on April 8, 1952, in New York City, NY, the daughter of the late Sylvan Joseph and Lila Stark Hershey. Liz received her Master's Degree in Social Work at the University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a social worker in New Jersey until moving to Easton in 2010.
Liz was a member of the Temple B'nai Israel in Easton. She volunteered at Talbot Hospice where she was "Volunteer of the Year". She also volunteered at Talbot Interfaith Shelter and was a member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW).
Liz is survived by her sister, Barbara Hershey of Portland, Oregon and brothers; Michael Hershey (Kelly) of Shelter Island, NY and Steven Hershey (Gigi) of Oxford, MD; nieces, Kyla, Jenna, Elena and Olivia and nephew, Jake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talbot Interfaith Shelter, 107 Goldsborough St., Easton, MD 21601 and Temple B'nai Israel, 7199 Tristan Drive, Easton, MD 21601 in appreciation.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 5 PM at the home of Gigi & Steve Hershey, Oxford, MD.
