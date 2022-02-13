Elizabeth Shannahan Lewis VIENNA, VA — In loving memory...
Elizabeth Shannahan Lewis died of natural causes on Thursday February 3rd, 2022, at her home in Virginia. She was 31.
Elizabeth was born on November 27th, 1990, in Easton, Maryland to David Brian Lewis and Marion Adella Shannahan Lewis. She graduated from St. Michaels High School in 2008. She then attended the University of Mary Washington, where she studied in South Africa before earning a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations in 2012. While in college, Elizabeth did volunteer charity work for immigration advocacy groups.
She devoted her life to service and to helping others. After college, Elizabeth joined Americorps and began her professional career at Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center as a Site Coordinator, where she was charmed by the children of Talbot County's newest immigrant families. Elizabeth earned her paralegal certificate from George Mason University in 2014, and joined The District of Columbia Bar association as a Program Specialist in the Continuing Legal Education program, working closely with attorneys and scholars from around the nation.
An old soul who was mature and wise beyond her years, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends, laying on her pool float, reading books with her sister and spending time on the beach. She also really loved goats. Elizabeth spent her summer weekends on the boat and relaxing at her grandparents' home in St. Michaels. She enjoyed country music and going to wineries, farmers' markets, and baseball games, always with friends and family.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Norman Shannahan III and Rodney Lewis. She is survived by her parents, Marion Adella Shannahan Lewis, David Brian Lewis and her stepmother, Shazz Lewis. She is also survived by her beloved sister Gillian Shannahan Lewis (fiancé Patrick Sean McBryde); her grandmothers Thelma Shannahan, Nancy Winks, and Elaine Johnston; stepsisters Carrie Barber, Megan Leap (Garett Leap), and Molly Barber; her godparents Deborah and David MacKendrick; cousin Christian MacKendrick (Erica Wiles-MacKendrick) and three nephews, Parker, Graham, and Miles.
A public memorial service will be held on Saturday February 19 at 11 AM at Christ Church in St. Michaels, Maryland. The family will conduct a private interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center Youth Program at 331 East Dover Street, Easton Maryland 21601 or to Rose Bridge Farm & Sanctuary to support their work in goat rescue. (Please note your contribution is in memory of Elizabeth Lewis) or visit their website, rosebridgefarmsanctuary.com to donate and read about Elizabeth's love of goats. 1314 Limekiln Pike, Dresher Pennsylvania 19025.
Online condolences can be found at fhnfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.