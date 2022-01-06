Elizabeth Slaughter "Libby" TRAPPE — Elizabeth "Libby" Slaughter, of Trappe, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. She was 86.
She was born on June 9th, 1935, the daughter of the late Eugene Orem Slaughter and Ernestine Webb Slaughter.
Libby graduated from Easton High School in 1953 and went on to work for Airpax in Cambridge for 35 years. After her time with Airpax, she went on to work for 20 years with the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. Libby was active in the Rural Life Museum of Trappe, a member of the Trappe United Methodist Church and active in the church's activities.
She is survived by her sister, Ida S. Hickman, along with many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She and her sister, Estelle, were very supportive of these children as they grew up.
In addition to her parents, Libby is preceded in death by her brother, James Slaughter, and her sister, D. Estelle Slaughter.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, on Monday, January 10th from 11am until 1pm. A funeral service will follow at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.
Those wishing to make a donation in Libby's honor are encouraged to do so to Trappe United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 362, Trappe, MD 21673. For online condolences, please visit, www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Slaughter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.