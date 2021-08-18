Elizabeth Stehle Swift "Betty" TRAPPE — Elizabeth Swift Stehle, "Betty" passed away at her home in Trappe, MD on Friday, August 13, 2021. Betty was loved by all who knew her, she was a kind and gentle soul. She was 99!
Betty was born on October 14, 1921, in Oxen Hill, MD. She was the daughter of the late Wilmer Edward Swift and Viola Pearl Stewart Swift.
She graduated from McKinley Tech High School in Washington, D.C. in 1939. In November 1942, she married John N. "Buddy" Stehle in Annapolis, MD. After 20 years, Betty retired from the State Comptroller's Office in 1982.
Betty is survived by her children: John David Stehle (Pam), Jennifer S. Riggio (Victor), Judith S. Garber (Rudy), and Jeannette L. Schadler (Kent); nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Stehle; and her sister, Wilma Roberts.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 12-2PM at the Annapolis Elks Lodge, 2 Pythian Drive, Edgewater, MD 21037.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.