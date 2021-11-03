Elmer Elroy Wright CHURCH HILL — Elmer Elroy "Buck" Wright of Church Hill, MD died on October 29, 2021 at his home. He was 64.
He was born in Easton, Maryland on November 14, 1956 the son of the late Harry Wright and Lena Wheler. He was a 1974 graduate of Queen Anne's County High School. Mr. Wright worked with R.B. Baker and Son's as a truck driver, with General Motors in the Paint Department, and with Maryland State Highway Administration as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was a member of Bethel AME Church in Church Hill, MD. Mr. Wright enjoyed electricity work, working on cars, and being with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Rochester Wright, whom he married on November 9, 1985, along with a daughter Letitcia Bailey (Travis) of Church Hill, MD, a son: Aaron Rochester (Desiree) of Havre de Grace, MD, a sister: Betty Whyte (Anthony Sr.) of Centreville, MD, along with grandchildren: Aaron, Arianna, John Jaiden, Mila Rochester and Zion Bailey, and a host of Godchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 (noon) at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call on Thursday, November 4th from 5:00-7:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00-12:00 (two hours prior to the service at noon). Interment will be in Rochester Memorial Gardens in Ingleside, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.