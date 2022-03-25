Elmer LeRoy Willey CAMBRIDGE — Elmer L Willey, 94 of Bucktown, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods, Cambridge.
Elmer was born in Cambridge, on September 3, 1927, to Medford and Elizabeth Willey. He graduated from Cambridge High School; class of 1944. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Charlotte (nee Handley), a son Robert L Willey (Ann) and a daughter Dianne Kahl (Kerry), 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and all his siblings, he was preceded in death by a daughter Carolyn Herbert.
Elmer was raised on the family farm in Bucktown. As an adult, he continued farming and gardening until his death; sharing fresh vegetables with hundreds of friends over the years. Most of his working life was spent as the "hardware man" at E.S. Hubberts. Along the way he tried other things - driving big rigs, bulldozer operator, manufactured home sales, nursery sales, etc.
Shortly after high school, he joined the MD National Guard where he served with distinction until 1981; retiring as an E8, MSG. Among his deployments were the Cambridge race riots and the hurricane that hit Ocean City in the 1960s.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church beginning 2:00 pm. with Pastor Chris Pettit.
A viewing and visitation with family will be held an hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow the service at Bucktown Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandson Jason Willey and grandsons-in-law Drew White, Denny Todd, Zac Pick, Jerry McGinnes and Kyle McGinnis. Honorary pallbearers are Frank and Mike Knauer, Jesse Hurley, Gee McClain, Robert Bromwell, Danny Luthy, Jay Newcomb, Sonny Wagner, Roland Webster and Greg Webster.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral, P.A., Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elmer's name can be sent to Bucktown United Methodist Church, c/o Wendy Weber, 4159 Bestpitch Ferry Road, Cambridge, MD 21613
