Elsie Kelley Collins EASTON — Elsie May Collins, 92, of Easton, MD, passed away last August 21, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her first husband, John O. Kelley, Sr. in 1991 and her second husband, William H. Collins in 2016.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her children, Cheryl Cardarelli (Jim), John Kelley, Jr. (Gail), Margaret Yasick (Don), Gail Watson, Mary Kay LeCates (Steve), her step children: Karen Dunne (Michael), Diane Cook (Ron), eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret S. Palmer.
A memorial service will at 2 PM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, PO Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
